In White Folks News: Justin Bieber Is Suing The Two Women Who Accused Him Of Sexual Assault

Justin Bieber is standing firm in his denial of the sexual assault allegations against him.

According to reports from TMZ, the singer filed a lawsuit against both of the women–who identified themselves as Danielle and Kadi–who accused him of sexual assault on Twitter this week. This doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, as Bieber addressed the allegations against him in a series of tweets on Sunday, where he vowed publicly to take legal action against her “factually impossible” story.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed,” Justin tweeted. “However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

In the lawsuit, JB claims to have “indisputable documentary evidence” that prove both women’s claims are simply “outrageous, fabricated lies.” In the Twitter thread where he set out to dispute Danielle’s account of what happened, he presented multiple documents that detailed his travel itinerary for March 9, 2014. While Danielle’s story included meeting up with Justin at the Four Seasons, Bieber showed receipts of reservations at different hotels and Airbnbs during his stay in Austin, Texas for SXSW.

Justin never publicly refuted Kadi’s accusations, but explained in his suit that she’s a superfan who has waited for him outside of his hotel, though they never met.

The singer believes both of these accusations could have come from the same person running separate accounts, or was a coordinated attempt to ruin his reputation. He is seeking more than $20 million in damages.