For Your Viewing Pleasure: Doja Cat Dons All-White Azzless Chaps In The Visual For “Like That” Featuring Gucci Mane [Video]

Doja Cat is back with yet another hit. After her “Say So” remix with Nicki Minaj topped the charts and broke some records, Doja Cat is back with a music video from another song off of her sophomore album.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles native released the visual for “Like That” featuring Gucci Mane, which appears on her project, Hot Pink, which dropped back in November. The video is a visually-pleasing mix between real-life and animation, with shots of the singer flashing between the real version of her and an animated version that’s harnessing some serious fire power. The entirety of the video takes place in front of a green-screen, where Doja is accompanied by four dancers on either side of her. All of them are wearing matching all-white outfits, though her posse is also rocking some balaclavas and sunglasses to maintain their anonymity.

Gucci Mane also makes an appearance in the video for his verse, where he raps atop a car as Doja Cat dances right beside him. His portion of the visual also features some animation, with money signs flashing in his eyes and sparkles going up and down his whip.

Check out Doja Cat’s video for “Like That” featuring Gucci Mane for yourself down below: