“New Body”: Barbz Flood Kim K’s Comments After Nicki Minaj Tells Them To Hit Her Up About Unreleased Kanye Collab

The people want “New Body” and they want it now!

Nicki Minaj is counting on her loyal fan base for some assistance in getting an unreleased collaboration with Kanye West to be unleashed from the vault.

The rapper responded to the demand for “New Body,” a track she’s on with with Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign, on Wednesday. Fans of all three artists have been waiting for the song since back in 2019, when it was teased on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. It was expected to appear on Mr. West’s highly-anticipated album Yandhi, but ended up being scrapped along with the rest of the project.

kim kardashian and kanye west facetiming nicki minaj on tonight’s episode of keeping up with the kardashian’s 👀 pic.twitter.com/HWKSBKRV8Y — mrs. petty fan account (@WES__LI) April 8, 2019

Of course, since it was never released, “New Body” isn’t on streaming services–but fans have still been able to enjoy the song via illegal methods thanks to some pretty extensive Yandhi leaks. On top of die-hard fans getting their listens in on Youtube, the song has also become very popular on TikTok over the past couple of months.

Now, because of all the comments from fans on Nicki’s social media asking for an official release of the song, the Queen told her Barbz there’s someone else they should be bothering about the track. “Light up KIM comments everyday if you want NB,” Minaj wrote in a now-deleted tweet. In the same message, Nicki encouraged fans to hit up ASAP Ferg to hear their unreleased track, “Move Ya Hips.”

Nicki Minaj tells fans to spam ASAP Ferg to release their collaboration “Move Ya Hips” and Kim Kardashian for her song “New Body” with Kanye West. pic.twitter.com/dEvtFkSyS7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 24, 2020

After her call to action, fans immediately started bombarding Kim Kardashian’s comments across social media with calls for “New Body.” Some Barbz were so persistent they even ended up getting blocked.

Given Kanye’s refusal to drop any more secular music following the release of his latest album, Jesus Is King, it doesn’t seem likely that Kim will be able to convince him to drop the explicit song anytime soon…unless Kanye changes his mind, which is very Kanye. So not all hope is lost.