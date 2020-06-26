M-M-M-Michelle Music: Thee First Lady Michelle Obama & When We All Vote Campaign Partner With The Roots Picnic 2020

Michelle Obama is playing NO GAMES when it comes to getting people registered to vote in the upcoming November election and beyond. Her When We All Vote non-profit has been going SUPER hard to push people to exercise the rights that so many have fought and died for. The right to cast a ballot and make your voice heard about the changes you want to see in this country. Lord knows we needs LOTS of changes.

To bolster her efforts, Mrs. Obama has tapped in with entertainment’s greatest artists to bring you a very special Roots Picnic this year. Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we can still gather together to enjoy some live music via wifi.

This Saturday from 7pm-8pm EST via YouTube live stream, Chelly-O will be online for the pre-party alongside by actors, athletes, the When We All Vote co-chairs, The Roots and other musicians such as H.E.R., Lil Baby, Roddy Rich, SZA, Kirk Franklin, Snoh Aalegra, Earthgang, G Herbo, Polo G, D Nice and Musiqsoulchild (backed by The Roots), Lin Manuel Miranda, Chris Paul, Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson, Liza Koshy, Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, Janelle Monáe and Elaine Welteroth.

Mrs. Obama will also be in attendance with a very special message for everyone watching. The Roots Picnic will officially start at 8pm EST.

When We All Vote’s Managing Director of Communications and Culture Stephanie L. Young makes it plain what WWAV is aiming to accomplish:

“As we face one of the most challenging years for our nation, we could all use a moment of inspiration and light to help focus on what we can do to take action together – and that action is voting. When We All Vote is on a mission to change the culture around voting and we are committed to closing the age and race gap of those who show up at the ballot box, increasing participation in each and every election. To change the culture means we have to be in the culture, and iconic events like The Roots Picnic, a celebration of the most influential artists of today, is just that.”

Starting today and continuing throughout the broadcast, there will be a call to action to allow fans to register to vote at https://weall.vote/rootspicnic or by texting ROOTS to 56005.* Throughout the broadcast, this will be available in the form of a link in the live chat section allowing fans to register to vote in real-time while enjoying the show.

Performances begin at 8pm EST, but