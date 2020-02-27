When We All Vote: Michelle Obama And Common Lift Their Voices And Sing The Song Of Voter Registration Importance [Video]

The 2020 election is right around the corner. It might as well be tomorrow the way time is flying by.

To that end, it is important that you, your momma, and your cousin too are all registered to vote! Voter turnout will be incredibly important this year and everyone who is of voting age needs to make their voice heard at the polls on November 3, 2020.

Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote campaign has released a new PSA featuring Common to stress the importance of casting a ballot. Especially as Black folks who have had to fight, scratch, and claw for the legal ability to help determine this country’s future.

VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!