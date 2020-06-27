For What Though?! Worried Fans Blast Apryl Jones’ Parenting Skills For Letting Kids Play On Skripper Pole

Apryl Jones is often ruffling feathers online when it comes to anything related to her personal relationships and parenting, and you can add this latest incident to the list. The reality star came under fire after a recent clip of her engaging with followers on Instagram live made its rounds around the internet.

People were talking less about Apryl’s living room dance skills that day and more about what her kids were doing in the background.

apryl jones was on live throwing it, while her little girl was behind her on the pole. i- 🥴 — Ace♠️ (@Shizzyshizsaid) June 26, 2020

Would YOU be bothered by this clip? Many people were.

The Shaderoom shared a snippet of the Livestream where Apryl dances her heart out to afrobeats music. In the background, you can see her kids using their leg muscles to climb her dance pole. Her son climbed the highest, almost reaching the ceiling before Apryl asked him to get down.Comments came pouring in like, “this doesn’t sit right with my spirit”, and “When Omarion have the kids they meditating and planting trees when Apryl have them she twerking for the gram while they on the pole.”

Does Apryl deserve the backlash she’s getting?