Strong Mamas: Apryl Jones Talks Overcoming ‘Anxiety’ & ‘Fear’ After Omarion Abruptly Broke Up Their Family

We’ve been following Apryl Jones and Omarion’s dynamic for some time now, whether it has been through reality tv or social media, but you never know how strong Apryl has been until you hear her whole story.

Apryl, the mom of two of Omarion’s beautiful babies actually kept some of the darkest days of her relationship to herself to push through for her kids she says in a recent interview. Apryl spoke with Voyage LA to speak about how her wine business came about and what kept her going. In true Apryl fashion, she did not spare many details about her struggle at all.

Apryl says she wanted to “give up” after Omarion left her with two kids with no explanation, but through strength and her kids as motivation, she overcame it.

I was in a really terrible space 2016, where I had just had my second child, and my son was only one at the time, and I was going through a terrible breakup with their father. He decided to leave without explanation and I was forced to have to pick up the pieces of my life. I went back to work doing what I graduated school with which was radiation science. I worked at MLK in Watts, CA. I was doing this for about 5/6 months until physically my body couldn’t take anymore. I ended up being sleep deprived and dehydrated from breastfeeding and not taking care of myself since my priority was my children. To provide and care for them all while forgetting to care for myself. I decided to quit the job and I saved up enough money to be able to do so. I was presented with a great opportunity to start my own wine by branding with a winery in Temecula, CA. I came up with the name A’mei La Vie because while being in such a terrible space, I just told myself all I want is a beautiful life.

