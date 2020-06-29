Kardashian Ka$h: Kim K Sells 20% Of Her Kosmetics Brand For $200 Million, Valuing KKW Beauty At A Whopping $1 Billion

Kim Kardashian is following in the footsteps of her little sister, Kylie Jenner, and getting into business with a cosmetic company that could launch her already-successful brand into another stratosphere.

According to reports from TMZ, Kim’s beauty business, KKW Beauty–which sells a range of products from makeup to fragrances–just received a massive influx of cash from Coty Inc. The cosmetic conglomerate forked out $200 million for a 20% stake in Kim’s business, valuing the Kardashian sister’s business at a whopping $1 billion.