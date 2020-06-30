‘Hurt & Healing’ Tokyo Vanity Announces Breakup With Boyfriend After Fans Question His Absence

It’s a wrap for “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star Tokyo Vanity and her boyfriend of a little over a year. The reality star just announced to fans that she and her former boo, BC Jay, have broken things off and she’d like for everyone to support her healing process.

We first reported on the relationship between Tokyo and BC Jay earlier this year as Tokyo showed off her tremendous weight loss results. She credited her healthy lifestyle change to being ready and genuinely happy in life, one of the sources of happiness being her relationship. According to Atlanta Black Star, Tokyo met BC Jay in the spring of 2019. She’s posted several images, short videos, and TikToks capturing their sweetest moments but now, all of their posts together have been deleted. Tokyo says she’s “hurting & healing” after the breakup.

Moment of transparency: IM SINGLE. I won’t lie outside of being single I’m hurt, human, and healing. I’ve never been through a public break up, because I’ve never been in a real relationship outside of this one despite contrary beliefs. So there’s no need to send me things that my ex post or others post thank you. And before y’all get to trolling and laughing at me if you don’t care this video isn’t for you it’s only for my curious followers and fans who wanted to know … thanks

So far, Tokyo’s ex BC Jay has not commented on their split.

He’s also made his Instagram profile private. Feel better, Tokyo!