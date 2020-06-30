SMH: DeAndre Jordan Announces He’s Out For The Season After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Following news that multiple players tested positive for the coronavirus before resuming the season next month, one baller has decided to make his test results public.

Brooklyn Nets star DeAndre Jordan revealed on Monday that he has COVID-19 . Not only that, he says he will not be making his way to the Orlando bubble in July for the restart of the 2019-2020 NBA season.

The baller announced the disappointing news on social media, tweeting, “Found out last night and confirmed again today that I’ve tested positive for Covid while being back in market. As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season.” Found out last night and confirmed again today that I’ve tested positive for Covid while being back in market. As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season. — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) June 30, 2020 Right now, the Nets are in 7th place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, but with this news, they will be without their starting center when the resumes in July.

Unfortunately for Brooklyn fans, DeAndre Jordan isn’t the only star from the team who came down with the virus, making things look bleak for their future this season.

Spencer Dinwiddie also announced this week that he tested positive, but unlike Jordan, he has not yet decided if he will make his way to Orlando or not. Kevin Durant also tested positive back in March, but since then, he has recovered from the virus. Plus, he’s our for the season anyway due to his Achilles injury last year.

Despite all of the bumps in the road, the NBA season is set to resume on July 30.