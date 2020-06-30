No More Drama, Lots More Rosé: Mary J. Blige Announces Sun Goddess Wines Collection

Mary J. Blige is offering fans some summer sips of rich bish juice.

The songstress, 49, recently announced the launch of her very first very special Sun Goddess Wines collection. The limited-edition collection is in collaboration with the Fantinel Winery and features two new wines: an Italian Pinot Grigio Ramato and Sauvignon Blanc.

Her collection is described as a line of “bold, crisp and rich” wines that embody “warmth, passion, energy, and a deeper connection to nature.”

“A dear friend introduced me to Marco Fantinel referring to him as the producer of the best Pinot Grigio in the world. After walking through the vineyards and tasting with the Fantinel family, I felt extremely connected to the place, and more importantly, the people,” MBJ said in a statement. “In that moment, I felt the same magical energy I have long tried to capture from the sun and knew this was an incredible opportunity to partner with someone who shared that passion and together we could try to create something that evoked that feeling.”

MBJ’s wine bares a special name to capture the spirit inspired by Mary’s powerful childhood memories with her mother and and “endless love for the warmth and energy of the sun.” She’s also promoting her collection with bangin’ baaaaawdied poolside pics.

MBJ’s Pinot Grigio Ramato is described as a complex, full-bodied wine with an elegantly crisp finish with hints of peach, melon and blackberry scents, the company says. The Sauvignon Blanc is comprised purely of hand-picked Sauvignon Blanc grapes harvested from the foothills of the Dolomite mountains with a “velvety smoothness.”

Speaking of velvety smoothness….

SHEESH!

Congrats MBJ! Will YOU be picking up her Sun Goddess wine???