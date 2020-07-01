Legacy: 8 Part Series About The 2010 NBA Finals Titled “Mamba Out” To Begin Airing June 5th

After the release of Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance, many were left with one question; qhen will Kobe Bryant get his documentary and how long will we have to wait?

When The Last Dance was announced, we never thought we would be stuck inside watching it due to a pandemic and fresh off the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. On top of that, fans had to see Kobe in the documentary, which brought up even more feelings of sadness and a desire for his own film.

Thanks to ClutchPoints, we will have a smaller scale documentary on the 2010 Lakers team, their title, and what it meant to Kobe’s legacy overall. According to several sources, the documentary will only be on Instagram TV and Youtube. Many are already doubting the quality, but with appearances from guests like Metta World Peace, Derek Fisher, Paul Gasol, and more from that year’s team, it’s safe to say it’ll be fun to watch.

With the lack of sports as we wait for the return of the NBA, it’s perfect timing for this original content. Does it feel like too soon? Yes. They could have waited maybe a full year from Kobe’s passing and MJ’s documentary? Yes. But will we still watch? Of course, we will.