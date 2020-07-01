So Sweet: Monyetta Shaw Shares Video Of Her ‘Heath Bar’ Popping The Question ‘I Said Yes!’

“To be loved the way that you love me & my M’s is such a blessing”

A perpetually private personality is sharing more details about her engagement. As previously reported Monyetta Shaw’s getting married!

The reality star/mother of two with singer Ne-Yo, recently announced that her mystery man proposed with a shiny rock.

Now she’s sharing a video of her dark-haired hubby-to-be popping the question.

According to Monyetta herself, her honey Heath who she calls her “Heath Bar” surprised her in front of parents, extended family, and friends. In the video, you can clearly see her children Maison and Madilyn looking on as Heath gets down on one knee. Another child is also present who may or may not “Heath Bar’s” daughter and she too looks equally excited while Monyetta accepts the proposal.

“I SAID YES!!! 💍👰🏽 I’m still taking this all in,” Monyetta captioned a video of the proposal. “I thought that I was going for dinner & drinks on a cute patio with my cousin & friend to get a little break from everything. Then I literally walked in to my PROPOSAL surrounded by our parents, kids & family. 😭❤️ WOW! I had no clue! This was the sweetest ever & so thoughtful to include our loved ones. You rock Heath bar! To be loved the way that you love me & my M’s is such a blessing!🙌🏾 A huge thank you for the outpour of well wishes & love from ALL of you! 😘 CHEERS to our new chapter in life! 🥂🍾 Cheers to the “seasons” in life that led us to this very moment!”

More details on Monyetta’s fiancé aren’t readily available but that’s by design as Monyetta previously said she prefers to keep her personal life under wraps. Still, we’ll keep you posted on the couple’s forthcoming nuptials.

Congrats to the happy couple!