Living Her Truth: Holy Robinson Peete’s Daughter Comes Out As Gay

Holly Robinson Peete’s 22-year-old daughter Ryan Peete came out as gay on Instagram recently. The young woman has been proud and queer for at least a year and a half she says but it was important to make the announcement in celebration of pride.

I was debating making this post, but it’s important to me so I’m going to go forth! I haven’t directly talked about this on Instagram, but I’ve been openly gay for about a year and a half now. I never thought that I’d ever be this comfortable with myself, and it’s crazy to me that I can now say this with pride. Coming to terms with this has not been a comfortable journey. I’m forever grateful for my time at NYU and all of the incredible experiences I had in college. But if I’m going to be completely transparent, I spent most of time in college severely depressed as I struggled to accept myself. There were times while in school where I didn’t want to exist anymore because I didn’t want to be gay. I was reading old journal entries from my junior year, and breaks my heart thinking about how much I hated myself as I struggled to contextualize the confusing feelings I had for girls. Liking women used to bring me a lot of shame, but I’m so grateful for the comfort I have in myself now.

Ryan goes on to thank her family for their full support so far and reminds people why Black queer lives matter.

I’m thankful for my immediate family, who accepts and embraces me fully with open arms. I’m grateful for the friends I made while in school who were there for me when I was at my lowest. I’m thankful for all of the black queer people before me who fought for my right to live my life authentically and openly. In the midst of everything going on, here is a friendly reminder: If your revolution doesn’t include black queer voices, it’s anti-black. Happy pride month, thank youuuuu ❤️

Ryan is an awarding winning author of “My Brother Charlie”, a book she co-authored with her mother for children about autism.