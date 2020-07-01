‪Wee-Ooh-Wee Vs. The People: Khia Drags Reginae Carter’s Looks, Plucks Police Protectin’ Lil Wayne’s Dreads One-By-One Over His George Floyd Comments‬

Khia has gone on her NASTIEST rant to date and she reserved the extra filth for Lil Wayne, with a sprinkle for his daughter Reginae. The “Gag Order” host’s rant was prompted after Weezy essentially victim-blamed unarmed Black people for being murdered by police.

Lil Wayne’s original comments came weeks ago, days after George Floyd was killed by police and Black Lives Matter protests sparked across the country. The rapper said on IG live, “If we want to place the blame on anybody, it should be ourselves for not doing more than what we think we’re doing.” He also condemned protestors for wanting to hold all police accountable, according to The Grio.

“I think when we see these situations, I think we also have to understand that we have to get very specific,” Wayne said. “And what I mean by that is we have to stop viewing it with such a broad view, meaning we have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody or a certain race or everybody with a badge.” “We have to actually get into who that person is.”

In her filthy rant, Khia goes off on Wayne with no filter and Reginae catches a bullet too:

“Lil Crusty has never been for the people. You claim you never experienced hate and racism, now you saying there’s nothing we can do as a people about the wrongful death and killing of Black people that’s going America. See the heroine and crack has gone to your head. I bet you would think of more to do if Resume lil stocky a** had a knee on her neck…if she had one. I bet you would be ready to fight then, E.T. Wouldn’t you? Or maybe not. Cuz you ain’t never love any Black b**ches you done f****d with.”

Yikes. It gets even crazier. Hit play to hear Khia’s entire Carter read below.

WOW! Khia really came through on this Lil Wayne read… stepped on his neck, his back, his p*ssy and his crack! pic.twitter.com/mD3GRHTAzQ — laire (@laire) June 30, 2020

Do YOU think Lil Wayne and his daughter deserved this kind of chin-check? Not that Khia cares about their feelings, but Twitter is enjoying the filth.

Hit the flip to see how some folks are reacting.