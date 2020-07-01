You In Danger, Girl: Nia Long Gets Violent With Stabby Stalker Omar Epps In Spicy “Fatal Affair” Trailer

Ellie (Nia Long) tries to mend her marriage with her husband Marcus (Stephen Bishop) after a brief encounter with an old boo David (Omar Epps) only to find out that David is more dangerous (and stalkerish) than she’d realized in Netflix‘s upcoming thriller “Fatal Affair.”

Peep the spicy trailer below:

This comes 20 years after Omar Epps and Nia Long starred together in 1999’s “In Too Deep” which laid the groundwork for their long-awaited reunion in this soon-to-be streaming smash.

“Fatal Affair” streams worldwide on July 16th.