Meek Mill Sued For Copyright Infringement For Allegedly Stealing Lyrics To “Cold Hearted II” & “100 Summers” (Exclusive)

He should be enjoying quarantining at home with his partner and newborn son.

However Meek Mill has been dragged into a copyright infringement lawsuit that accuses him of coopting two songs from a Philadelphia boutique record company, BOSSIP has learned.

Dream Rich Entertainment sued the “House Party” artist last month, accusing him, his record label Dream Chaser and parent company Atlantic Records of civil conspiracy to commit copyright infringement. Dream Rich alleges that Meek stole its copyrighted songs and passed them off as his own on his last album, according to the company’s complaint.

The music business said in 2018, it acquired the song lyrics and copyrights for “Cold Hearted II” and “100 Summers” after its contracted songwriter penned them.

Dream Rich said in court papers that Meek, who was born Robert Rihmeek Williams, had access to one of its songwriter’s lyrics. The company said the rapper helped himself to two songs, “100 Summers” and “Cold Hearted II,” and recorded them using the copyrighted lyrics and title, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

“100 Summers” and “Cold Hearted II” later appeared on Meek’s 2018 album “Championships.” Meek Mill has not yet responded to the case and no lawyer was listed as representing him.

Dream Rich said its reps have tried to reason with Meek about the alleged song thefts but to no avail.

Dream Rich wants its day in court and for the judge to order Meek to pay it at least $75,000 for each alleged infraction in the lawsuit, or more than $300,000.

We’ve reached out to Dream Rich’s lawyer for comment. Our efforts to reach Atlantic Records weren’t successful.