Meek Mill & Trey Songz Squabble Over #FeedYourCityChallenge
Triggered Fingers: Meek Mill & Trey Songz Get Into Goofy Instafuffle Over #FeedYourCityChallenge
We’re not sure how many new lows we’ll hit before year’s end but we slipped even lower with this weirdly petty Instagram squabble between Philly philanthropist Meek Mill and #FeedYourCityChallenge creator Trey Songz who went back-and-forth (and back…and…forth) after Meek took offense to Trey challenging him to donate some cash to the cause.
No, seriously, that’s what this is all about and started when Trey commented under a pic of Meek flashing cash on the gram in a genuinely GOOFY “misunderstanding” that escalated quickly mainly because of a lack of reading comprehension.
Whew lawd, Meek has been trippin’ trippin’ lately (like most bored celebs) and sent Twitter into a flabbergasted frenzy with his latest shenanigans.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Meek & Trey’s petty squabble on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.