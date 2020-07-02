Jay-Z’s Team Roc Writes An Open Letter Calling For The Firing Of A Milwaukee Officer Who Killed Three Men

Jay-Z’s Team Roc is taking a stand and demanding the termination of a police officer in Milwaukee who killed three men of color.

On Thursday, July 2, the social justice sector of Hov’s Roc Nation company wrote an open letter in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm. In the letter, they call for the firing and prosecution of officer Joseph Mensah from the Wauwatosa Police Department.

According to reports from XXL, since he joined the force five years ago, Mensah has shot and killed Alvin Cole, Antonio Gonzales and Jay Anderson–all during traffic stops–over the course of five years, using 19 bullets in total. 17-year-old Cole was shot five times by Mensah back in February near Mayfield Mall. In 2015, Gonzales, 25, was also killed by the officer in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin after he fired eight shots at him. Just a year later, the officer fired six shots at 24-year-old Anderson in what he claimed was self-defense.

On top of that, Team Roc claims that Mensah failed to administer CPR in all three instances and for two of the incidents, he did not engage his dash camera.

“We are calling for your office to prosecute Mensah to ensure that he never kills anyone again and to immediately outfit all of our police officers with body cameras,” Team Roc said in a statement to Chisholm. “It is your responsibility to do the right thing, hold Mensah accountable for his actions and protect Wauwatosa citizens from further tragedy. Mensah must also be de-certified and fired from the police force immediately.”

This isn’t the first time the social justice arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation has called for justice. Just last month, they called for the charges against a peaceful protester demonstrating in Charleston, S.C. to be dropped. They also wrote an open letter demanding justice for Ahmaud Arbery.