So Sad: 24-Year-Old Seattle Protestor Dies After Being Struck By A Car During Demonstration

Seattle Protestor Dies After Being Struck By A Car During Demonstration
Two women in Seattle–24-year-old Summer Taylor and 32-year-old Diaz Love–were critically injured amid protests in the city after a man drove his car toward the crowd. Unfortunately, Taylor has now died from her injuries.
According to reports from The Associated Press, the two women were hit by Dawit Kelete, who drove his car around vehicles blocking the closed Interstate 5. He is said to have sped toward a crowd of protesters on Saturday at 1:40 a.m. In a video of the incident captured by protesters at the scene, people in the crowd can be heard warning others of the car before fleeing the scene themselves. The clip also shows Love and Taylor being hit by the speeding vehicle. Before this incident went down, Love had been livestreaming the protest on Facebook, but the video ended abruptly before screeching tires can be heard.
