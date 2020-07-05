So Sad: 24-Year-Old Seattle Protestor Dies After Being Struck By A Car During Demonstration

Two women in Seattle–24-year-old Summer Taylor and 32-year-old Diaz Love–were critically injured amid protests in the city after a man drove his car toward the crowd. Unfortunately, Taylor has now died from her injuries.

According to reports from The Associated Press, the two women were hit by Dawit Kelete, who drove his car around vehicles blocking the closed Interstate 5. He is said to have sped toward a crowd of protesters on Saturday at 1:40 a.m. In a video of the incident captured by protesters at the scene, people in the crowd can be heard warning others of the car before fleeing the scene themselves. The clip also shows Love and Taylor being hit by the speeding vehicle. Before this incident went down, Love had been livestreaming the protest on Facebook, but the video ended abruptly before screeching tires can be heard.

Washington State Patrol Capt. Ron Mead has confirmed that the driver is in custody and was booked into the King County Correctional Facility on Saturday morning on two counts of vehicular assault. He was denied bail as officials determine a motive and try to deduce how he was able to get onto the closed highway. Now that someone has died, he could face homicide charges.

Sadly, Summer Taylor died in the hospital from her injuries on Saturday night. The other protester who was injured, Diaz Love, is in serious condition and remains in the ICU.