Feds Watching: Terry Crews Claims ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Scrapped Four New Episodes Amid Nationwide Protests

The people behind Brooklyn Nine-Nine are taking all the necessary precautions considering the current public opinion surrounding police officers.

In an interview with Access Daily on Tuesday, one of the show’s stars, Terry Crews, revealed that the first four episodes of Season 8 had to be scrapped amid nationwide protests over the murder of George Floyd, police brutality, and systemic racism. He went on to explain that they had four new episodes for the season done, but decided it was best to scrap them when considering the current conversations taking place throughout the country.

“We talked about what’s happening in this country and we talked about the shift of consciousness going on,” Crews said. “They had four episodes all ready to go, and they just threw them in the trash. It’s like, ‘We have to start over.'”

The actor continued to describe how their team over at Brooklyn Nine-Nine is going to approach the upcoming season moving forward, revealing some of the steps they plan to take to ensure that the show remains tasteful while still being as funny as always.

“We’ve had a lot of somber talks and very deep conversations. Through this we hope to bring something that will be truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best way possible,” ,” Crews continued. “Right now we don’t know which direction we’re going to go in,” Crews said, noting that it’s on the cast and crew to “unite, get together and understand what this is and that we have to battle this together.”

Back in June, the show’s co-creator and executive producer, Dan Goor, released a statement on his Twitter page declaring the same sentiment of what Crews is saying now. He ensured fans that he and the rest of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine team condemn the murder of George Floyd, going on to donate $100,000 towards The National Bail Fund.