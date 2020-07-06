Sweet Black Love: Gloria Govan And Derek Fisher Celebrate 5 Year Anniversary

It’s been 5 years already since Gloria Govan and her soon to be hubby, Derek Fisher, became one. The gracious couple just gave each other sweet shout outs on Instagram for sticking together on their 5th year anniversary day.

You are my equilibrium. You bring stability to my craziness, elegance to my cuteness, and happiness to my smiles. I choose you @dereklfisher 😍 in every world, in a hundred lifetimes, in every version of reality. Cheers, baby, to 5 years of complete and utter shenanigans, laughter, love and friendship. Let them focus on our past while we build our future! Happy Anniversary my love

In 2015, things took a dramatic turn in Gloria’s life when her baby daddy Matt Barnes allegedly put hands on Derek Fisher when he learned these two were hooking up. Barnes drove 95 miles for Santa Barbara to Govan’s LA home after someone told him about their blossoming relationship. Derek was there, enjoying a bond fire with mutual friends. Since then, the couple has been going strong, despite public criticism.

They’ve been engaged since 2018, with their wedding day being pushed back because of COVID-19. Here’s what Derek had to say to Gloria on their anniversary:

5 years ago we chose to begin a journey of friendship, partnership, and relationship. Through the ups and downs you have centered me. You’ve brought love, laughter, and purpose back into my life. I see more clearly next to you. We are blending into one while giving each other room to be our authentic selves. I got you. You got me. We got US! Next 5 years are going to be for the ages, let’s get it!

Happy anniversary to them!