A Little Positivity: Gloria Govan Regains 50/50 Custody Of Her Twin Boys

Gloria Govan Regains Custody Of Her Sons

Late last year, ex-NBA player Matt Barnes was given sole custody of his twin boys with former reality actress Gloria Govan. Now, Gloria can rest easy. Her boys are back at home.

According to The Blast, Gloria and Matt finally settled their case and will split legal and physical custody of the twins equally.

The boys are set to spend alternate weeks with each parent and the former couple has agreed that attending events for the children would not constitute a violation of Matt’s restraining order against Gloria.

Additionally, Gloria will receive $9,983 a month in child support, a $2,500 increase, and Matt will pay Gloria’s $15,000 legal bill.

That’s some positive news, right?

In related news, Matt has been enjoying summer with his boo-thang Anansa Sims.

