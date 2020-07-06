Congratulations! Remy Ma & Papoose Expecting Baby #2

Another baby’s on the way for Remy Ma!

The rapper’s husband Papoose recently announced that they’re expanding their family and welcoming another “Golden Child.” Papoose excitedly shared the news while chatting with Claudia Jordan on FoxSoul’s “Out Loud With Claudia Jordan.”

“I love being with my family. I get to spend so much time with my amazing wife and my amazing daughter,” said Papoose at being at home during the pandemic. And I’m just making the best out of it and we’re moving forward. Some good things are actually coming out of this. We’re going to have a new child real soon. So I’m feeling real good.”

This will be the second child for the two as a couple. Their “Golden Child”, Reminisce Mackenzie, was born in December 2018. They also share four children; three from Papoose’s previous relationships, Dejanae, Destiny, and Shamele. Remy also has a son, Jayson.

Remy and Papoose previously revealed that they conceived via IVF and with that, they had two viable eggs ready for pregnancy. The Golden Child was conceived with one of the eggs, and this is seemingly the second egg the couple said they were considering using in 2020.

Remy also previously shared that she suffered a miscarriage due to an ectopic pregnancy and previously had another ectopic pregnancy in her teens causing one of her fallopian tubes to be removed.

“Ok, so when we did IVF, we did two cycles,” she said on The Real. “The first cycle, we only got one egg and I was nervous. I was like, let’s just do it again so we’ll have more. We got one again the second time, so we had two. One was a boy, one was a girl, but I didn’t want to know which one. Whichever one was first, put that one back first and then the other one. So I told [Papoose], if he behaves and doesn’t spoil the golden child like he’s planning to do, we have a good baby and he accepts my nanny stuff and all of that, maybe somewhere around 2020, we’ll do the other one.”

Congrats to these two on baby number 2!