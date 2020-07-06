Jemele Hill Will Serve As A Producer For Colin Kaepernick’s First Look Deal With Disney

When you think about the racial climate in America today, no matter who you are and how you feel, you can’t help but remember that Colin Kaepernick tried to warn us. When his Nike advertisement was released years ago, people went into full Karen mode and burned their sneakers, refused to buy the brand ever again. Still, Nike saw an increase in sales.

As those with common sense know, Kaep was always right and now, he will get to tell his story in his own way. Disney has announced a first-look deal with Kaep’s production arm Ra Vision Media. The deal will include scripted and unscripted content. The goal is to explore race, social injustice, and the quest for equity and will provide a new platform to showcase the work of Black and Brown directors and producers. According to reports from ESPN, the first thing on the agenda is telling Kaepernick’s story, and he has enlisted some great people to help with the project.

Kaepernick will tell his story from his perspective. Libby Geist, Kevin Merida and Connor Schell will executive produce for ESPN. Kaepernick has enlisted the help of Jemele Hill, who previously worked for both ESPN and The Undefeated, as a producer on the project. Further details will be announced. Kaepernick stated: “I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives. I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.” Jimmy Pitaro, president, ESPN, said: “Developing exceptional storytelling told through a wide array of voices is at the core of who we are at ESPN. Colin has had a singular path as both an athlete and an activist, and, as the nation continues to confront racism and social injustice, it feels particularly relevant to hear Colin’s voice on his evolution and motivations.”

This is exactly what we need: more Black and Brown creators’ stories to be told with the help of other creators who actually look like us. Congrats to Colin Kaepernick and Jemele Hill on the major achievement!