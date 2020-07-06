Feliz Cumpleaños! Tammy Rivera And Waka Flocka Throw Charlie A Beauty And The Beast Themed Quinceañera

Tammy and Waka’s baby girl is growing up! Over the weekend, Tammy’s daughter Charlie celebrated her 15th birthday with a ‘Beauty & The Beast’ themed quinceañera.

The Most beautiful Quinceañera I’ve ever seen @tammiesangel … Can’t believe you are 15! To BEST event planner/ designer I know and my dearest friend @dazzlemeparties @noisettejean you always out do yourself for my events Thank you @gleamingeventsatlanta for your beautiful space time and energy you put into my baby Quinces it was STUNNING!! @anthonyburrell you got them kids together in two weeks!!! Unbelievable but I expect nothing else from the best! #SWIPE 🇳🇮🇳🇮 🇳🇮

For those who didn’t already know, Tammy and Charlie also honor their Nicaraguan heritage. Charlie looks beautiful in all of her dresses, but we think our favorite is the two piece with the headwrap. Which one did you love the most?

We love how elegant this event was, with all the kids dressed in formalwear and even doing some ballroom dancing.

We also really loved that Waka had his Daddy and daughter dance with Charlie as well. You can tell that he and Tammy are super proud of Charlie.

It’s been really tough celebrating birthdays during these times but everyone is definitely taking different approaches. From what we can see, Charlie’s quinceañera looked to be on the smaller side. How have you guys been celebrating special occasions with your kids during quarantine?