Happy Flockaversary! Waka Flocka And Tammy Rivera Celebrate Six Years Of Sweet Black Matrimony-dom

- By Bossip Staff
2018 BET Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Johnny Nunez/VMN18 / Getty

Waka Flocka And Tammy Rivera Celebrate Their Sixth Wedding Anniversary

Ayyyyyye! ISSA Flockaversary! The Malphurs — aka Waka Flocka and his beautiful wife Tammy Rivera are celebrating six years of matrimony-dom today. We’ve been following this beautiful hip hop couple through the years as they’ve experienced life’s highs and lows, and their love has stayed strong in the hard times and the happy ones.

Tammy took to Instagram to share a slideshow of videos and photos with her followers:

I want to say HAPPY 6 years married anniversary to my handsome, annoying, loving, affectionate, wish washy Gemini husband! even tho we’ve been together for 9 years we made it official 6 years ago today! And I want you to know you are perfect. I would give up everything I have including the cloths on my back for you if you ever needed it.. @wakaflocka I love you ❤️ #TheFlockas #Swipe just a few videos of our craziness

Waka kept it simple, sharing a photo from their more recent wedding renewal and revealing the couple has a new TV show coming on WeTV this March.

I always said to myself when I was a kid… “I’ma marry my best friend“. Now look at us…6yrs in, with a teenage daughter and two frenchie’s 😂 #WeYoungOld with a bright ass future ahead of us. Ya first album dropping this year and my last album dropping this year PLUS our own tv show in March @wetv #ThisOurWorld love frfr!!!. When I say you perfect I mean you perfect. Love is what we really be in, our own world on our own time #HappyAnniversary

Hit the flip for more great pictures of the Flockas.

Tammy Rivera And Emily B. Host Prive

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

One thing we love about this couple is that they can’t ever keep their hands off each other.

Tammy Rivera Celebrity Birthday Celebration

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Waka is always acting silly, you can tell they have such a playful relationship

Toya Wright's Players Ball Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Their Player’s Ball outfits were among some of our favorites at this party.

"Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" Atlanta Premiere

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

We also love that they’ve brought their relationship on multiple different shows.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

The Malphurs make for great TV

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

We always tune in for them.

    Tammy Rivera EP Release Party

    Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

    Waka has been super supportive of Tammy’s singing career.

    Culture Creators Leaders and Innovators Awards Brunch 2018

    Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

    They’re the cutest riiiight?

    WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays

    Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

    2019 BET Social Awards At The Tyler Perry Studios - Show

    Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

    Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - March 26, 2019

    Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

    Cheers to more years together

    Waka Flocka & Tammy

    Source: Nagina Lane / iOne Digital

    Black Love is so beautiful

