Happy Flockaversary! Waka Flocka And Tammy Rivera Celebrate Six Years Of Sweet Black Matrimony-dom

Waka Flocka And Tammy Rivera Celebrate Their Sixth Wedding Anniversary

Ayyyyyye! ISSA Flockaversary! The Malphurs — aka Waka Flocka and his beautiful wife Tammy Rivera are celebrating six years of matrimony-dom today. We’ve been following this beautiful hip hop couple through the years as they’ve experienced life’s highs and lows, and their love has stayed strong in the hard times and the happy ones.

Tammy took to Instagram to share a slideshow of videos and photos with her followers:

I want to say HAPPY 6 years married anniversary to my handsome, annoying, loving, affectionate, wish washy Gemini husband! even tho we’ve been together for 9 years we made it official 6 years ago today! And I want you to know you are perfect. I would give up everything I have including the cloths on my back for you if you ever needed it.. @wakaflocka I love you ❤️ #TheFlockas #Swipe just a few videos of our craziness

Waka kept it simple, sharing a photo from their more recent wedding renewal and revealing the couple has a new TV show coming on WeTV this March.

I always said to myself when I was a kid… “I’ma marry my best friend“. Now look at us…6yrs in, with a teenage daughter and two frenchie’s 😂 #WeYoungOld with a bright ass future ahead of us. Ya first album dropping this year and my last album dropping this year PLUS our own tv show in March @wetv #ThisOurWorld love frfr!!!. When I say you perfect I mean you perfect. Love is what we really be in, our own world on our own time #HappyAnniversary

