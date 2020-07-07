Speedy Dummy: DeSean Jackson Catches Heat For Anti-Semitic Instagram Posts, Sends Twitter Into A Tailspin

Reading that DeSean Jackson Hitler post pic.twitter.com/A1WpSiBqNM — Fink (@finksta9) July 7, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson is catching heat for anti-semitic Instagram posts that featured a quote attributed to Hitler that said “white Jews “will blackmail America. [They] will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were”–no, seriously.

He also shared posts on his main Instagram feed showing love to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan who’s widely considered anti-Semitic.

In an effort to get ahead of the backlash, the 3-time Pro Bowler posted this apology saying he “really didn’t realize what this passage [attributed to Hitler] was saying” and that he was “sorry for any hurt I have caused.”

This comes after he initially said the posts were taken “the wrong way.”

“Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way,” he posted on his Instagram story along with the highlighted passage that was attributed to Hitler. “I have no hatred in my heart toward no one!! Equality. Equality.” At the end, he added raised fist emojis in multiple skin tones.

The Eagles organization responded by calling Jackson’s posts “offensive, harmful and absolutely appalling” and said the team would take “appropriate action.” Team owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman are Jewish.

The NFL followed with a statement calling Jackson’s comments “highly inappropriate, offensive and divisive and stand in stark contrast to the NFL’s values of respect, equality and inclusion.” The league said it has been in contact with the Eagles on the matter.

At this point, it’s not looking too good for the flashy receiver who signed a three-year deal last March after returning to the storied franchise.

Hit the flip for the Twitter hysteria, fan reactions and outrage over his offensive Instagram comments.