AmaniKildea Black Man Who Outed Pedophiles Found Hanging, Death Ruled A Suicide

There’s a shocking story coming out of New Jersey surrounding another black man found hanging whose death was ruled a “suicide.“ Amani Kildea, 20, was found hanging in Morristown, New Jersey on June 28. According to a Change.Org petition, Amani was not suicidal before his body was found hanging from a tree an hour away from his home. Instead, the petition says that Amani was looking forward to attending college at James Madison University in the fall with aspirations to become an FBI or CIA agent. His dreams were cut short however when authorities found his lifeless body.

Still, local leadership does not suspect foul play.

“As of this time, no evidence of a criminal act has yet been found, however, our efforts to determine what occurred remain very active,” Morris County Prosecutor Fredric Knapp said in a statement issued late on Friday afternoon reports the Morristown Green. “We have followed and continue to follow all investigative leads and will go where the evidence takes us.”

The county medical examiner’s office ruled Amani’s death a suicide and said there was “no cause to believe there was any criminality involved.”

Although police ruled it out as a possibility, a local activist is wondering if Amani’s work exposing people engaging in pedophilia on a page called @PedoGotCaught caused his death. @PedoGotCaught often uploaded videos of alleged sexual predators being exposed in the style of “To Catch A Predator.” The members would pose as minors online before exposing the predator in a public setting after they agree to meet.

Amani was part of the group alongside several of his friends.

“Amani’s work in the community to expose sexual predators was brave, but dangerous, leaving him vulnerable to retaliation from those criminals,” T’Anna Kimbrough, Black Lives Matter Morristown Founder told the Morristown Green. “Despite [the local prosecutor’s] assertion that there is ‘no cause to believe there is any criminality involved’ in his death by hanging, Amani’s work in the community sheds light on a possible motive to kill and silence him.”

Amani’s adoptive dad however disputes claims of foul play however and he’s claiming that his son was a beautiful but troubled young man who took his own life, reports NewsOne.

Amani’s death comes after Dominique Alexander, died by hanging June 9 in NYC and after Robert Fuller, 24, was found hanging in Palmdale, California Wednesday, June 10, and after Malcolm Harsch, 38, was found hanging from a tree near a homeless encampment in Victorville, California.

All the deaths have been ruled “suicides.”

