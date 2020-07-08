Ex-Australian Footballer Said YG & Ty Dolla Sign Jumped Him Over Groupie Love; Reneged On $115K Settlement (Exclusive)

A former pro soccer player and promoter accused rappers Ty Dolla $ign and YG of pummeling him and fleeing a contracted nightclub performance and then reneging on an agreed-upon $115,000 to settle the incident.

Athlete and investor Nelly Yoa said he negotiated for YG and Ty Dolla $ign to come and perform in Australia in 2015 at a Melbourne nightclub. But on the night in question, Yoa said Ty became enraged when he saw him speaking to one of the women who were partying with the rappers and their entourage.

He said in a statement to police that he was in VIP with the artists when the rappers’ security guard began punching him while holding a flashlight in his hand. Yoa grabbed the man’s shirt and both fell to the ground. He said YG and Ty Dolla Sign saw the assault and ran over to join in, kicking Yoa while he was on the ground.

Yoa said Ty Dolla Sign and YG left the club without performing and then fled the country the following morning.

Footage reviewed by BOSSIP shows a man with long dreadlocks with his back to the camera get up from the VIP section and run out into a scuffle.

Yoa’s injuries from the alleged assault caused him to lose an employment contract with the Melbourne Football Club, he said. The rappers, through their lawyer, agreed to settle the case by paying Noa $115,009 in damages by May 2020, according to correspondence between both sides that was reviewed by BOSSIP.

But that date came and went, and the artists have blocked him on social media and ignored his calls and emails, Yoa said.

Yoa contacted the police and made a statement, which was reviewed by BOSSIP. He said YG and Ty Dolla $ign are also wanted for questioning by the local authorities in relation to the beat down. We’ve reached out to the Melbourne Police for a comment.

Noa said he’d planned to donate the settlement money to nonprofits dedicated to feeding young people and the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is extremely painful and heartbreaking to see other black people treat one another like that,” Yoa told BOSSIP. “I hope to see a change and for them to be greater role models to the wider communities around the world.”

We’ve reached out to the lawyer representing the rappers for comment. So far, we haven’t heard back.