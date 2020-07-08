She Heady! Tiffany Haddish Shaves Her Head BALD On Livestream With Fans —“I Wanted To See My Scalp!”

Tiffany Haddish left fans speechless yesterday while they watched her chop her locs off on a Livestream, strand by strand until she was left with a teeny weeny Afro!

The actress and comedian couldn’t pull off the random act without criticism. Comments poured in, asking Tiffany is she was mentally fine because the move to mowing off her hair seemed extreme. She assured everyone however that it was not random at all. Haddish said she’s been plotting on it for a while and as a Black woman, she was ready to take a break from styling her hair. Another important goal of Tiffany’s is the ability to see her scalp.

“Why, when a woman decides, ‘I’m going to cut my hair off because I want to see my scalp,’ she gotta have a mental problem? Nothing is wrong with my brain, guys, I’m suffering from no emotional s–t, nothing. I literally been talking about this for years, how I want to see my scalp.”

The “Girls Trip” star is also relieved to be taking a break from obsessively maintaining her hair. She plans to shave it down even further.

“Let’s just be honest, as a black woman — I don’t know about white women — but as a black woman, that’s a good hour to three hours of your f–king day. Even if your hair is braided, you gotta grease your scalp, you gotta tie ’em up at night, you gotta make sure they look neat, it’s a lot of work. So, I’m taking time off!”

Tiffany posted an updated video of what she looks like with a cleaned-up baldy here. Are you surprised by her impromptu hair cut at all?