Monyetta Shaw’s Swirly Sweetie Speaks On Their Engagement ‘We’re The Epitome Of Spirit Souls’

Monyetta Shaw’s inviting fans into her personal life to meet her fiancé. As previously reported the reality star/mother of two with singer Ne-Yo, is marrying her dark-haired hubby-to-be Heath and she shared the beautiful proposal he pulled off in front of family and friends.

Now she’s sharing an extended version and in this in-depth production, Monyetta’s “Heath Bar” gives an impassioned speech about their connection, calling them more than just lovers but “spirit souls.” He also noted that their souls are “colorless.”

“Love is way stronger than hate, just in general, all the negative stuff they show you on the news,” said Heath. “We’re the epitome of spirit souls, not a body, with a soul—that soul is colorless. all the negative stuff they see on the news, this outweighs it a 1,000 times. Love conquers all. Love conquers hate every day.”

Love indeed does conquer hate, Heath.

Monyetta added in her caption that she was hesitant to share her love story but decided to post it because of the message within it about “love conquering hate.”

“LOVE CONQUERS HATE!!! 🖤🤍🤎💛🧡,” wrote Monyetta. “Last week I made the decision to keep this video for just us because I posted footage from my aunts & cousins phone. But this morning it hit me…. this beautiful video has a message that needs to be heard!!! Let’s always #spreadlove … God bless!!”

Congrats to the happy couple!