Jimmy Kimmel Live: D.L. Hughley Talks Getting COVID-19, Collapsing On Stage & More [Video]

This week, comedian and Black-ish star Anthony Anderson is taking over the hosting duties for his pal, Jimmy Kimmel, over at Jimmy Kimmel Live! During his time as the guest host, Anderson has already had conversations with big stars like NASCAR star Bubba Wallace, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and his Black-ish co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross.

Now, the next interview on his agenda is with comedian D.L. Hughley, who has been all throughout the headlines recently for his announcement that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Last month, fans were taken aback when they attended a live comedy show in Nashville, Tennessee to see some stand-up from D.L. Hughley. Toward the end of the night, D.L. started slurring his words and ended up collapsing onstage, and video footage of the incident quickly leaked online. As fans sent their well-wishes to the comedian and questioned what happened, Hughley posted a video onto social media revealing that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

In this interview, Anthony talks to D.L. about his COVID-19 diagnosis, going back to comedy so quickly during the pandemic, and what he remembers from when he passed out on stage.

Check out the interview for yourself down below: