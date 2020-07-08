Young Jeezy’s Baby Mama “Mahi” Says He Concocted Claims Of Jeannie Mai Engagement Jealousy To Humiliate Her (Exclusive)

The mother of rapper Young Jeezy’s daughter accused him of telling tall tales about her mental state and more in their child support and custody case to embarrass and humiliate her.

Mahlet “Mahi” Gebremedhin said Jeezy had taken a “path of vitriol, lies, and slander” in their case over access and support of their six-year-old daughter in an attempt to divert attention away from his own behavior. Mahi said Jeezy’s contention that she filed motions for contempt against him because she was jealous of his engagement to “The Real” host Jeannie Mai just wasn’t true, neither was his claim that she had “manic fits” where she’d threatened to kill him that led him to fear for her psychological health, her court papers state.

Mahi said in new legal docs that although Jeezy announced that he’d asked Mai to be his wife on the evening of March 27, that morning, through her lawyer, she told Jeezy that if he didn’t make a court-ordered payment towards a car for her that she’d file a motion for contempt for him by the day’s end. She said the timing of her emails proved that she had no idea that he’d got down on one knee, and that Jeezy’s engagement had no bearing on her handling of the case.

The mom of one also fired back at Jeezy’s allegations that she’d threatened his life while having “manic fits.” She said her attorney asked Jeezy for any correspondence between the pair where she used the word “kill” – but he hasn’t provided any. Mahi also questioned that if she was such an unstable mother to their daughter, why hadn’t the rapper raised the issue in their case while allowing her to care for the girl 99 percent of the time?

“How low Petitioner has sunk to make up this type of slanderous lie to defend himself,” Mahi’s court docs, which were obtained by BOSSIP, state. “If this allegation were true, what kind of father would that make petitioner that he never ever raised any such concerns during the pendency of this child support and custody case.”