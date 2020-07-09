Knifed Up: Fans Say THESE Photos Prove Michaela Coel Had The ‘Perfect’ Nose & Cheek Surgery

Fans are suspecting that “Chewing Gum” actress Michaela Coel has gotten some work done to her face and they’re not talking sideways about it at all…they’re loving the results! The Ghanian-British actress seems to have accentuated her naturally large, brown almond-shaped eyes with a new nose shape.

i’m enjoying all the attention michaela coel’s face is getting elite bone structure pic.twitter.com/QxVeExB69l — ‎NS (@naledisibisi) July 5, 2020

Her teeth look a lot different too from her days on Netflix’s “Chewing Gum” days. A fan wrote on Twitter, “Michaela Coel’s nose job is reminding me I want a nose job. Maybe my cheekbones will start popping with a diff nose.“

Does she look a lot different in these before and after pics to you?

I really thought everyone clocked the nose job. Looks like she had some chin work too. It looks good pic.twitter.com/DwmMCymuKi — Lidl Pinotage. (@shanalala_) July 8, 2020

Michaela Coel recently appeared on British GQ to speak about her latest project, “I May Destroy You”. She looks STUNNING as she speaks about some of the most memorable scenes she shot for it.

Warning, potential spoilers ahead 🚨

Here, actor, writer, director and producer #MichaelaCoel breaks down some of the most memorable scenes from her groundbreaking new drama, #IMayDestroyYou exclusively for #GQActionReplay.https://t.co/I4yMHEFWP7 pic.twitter.com/6ZOi9kSzrM — British GQ (@BritishGQ) June 29, 2020

Do YOU think Michael has gotten work done to her face? Hit the flip for more of her.