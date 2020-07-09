Michael Coel Before and After Plastic Surgery?
Knifed Up: Fans Say THESE Photos Prove Michaela Coel Had The ‘Perfect’ Nose & Cheek Surgery
Fans are suspecting that “Chewing Gum” actress Michaela Coel has gotten some work done to her face and they’re not talking sideways about it at all…they’re loving the results! The Ghanian-British actress seems to have accentuated her naturally large, brown almond-shaped eyes with a new nose shape.
Her teeth look a lot different too from her days on Netflix’s “Chewing Gum” days. A fan wrote on Twitter, “Michaela Coel’s nose job is reminding me I want a nose job. Maybe my cheekbones will start popping with a diff nose.“
Does she look a lot different in these before and after pics to you?
Michaela Coel recently appeared on British GQ to speak about her latest project, “I May Destroy You”. She looks STUNNING as she speaks about some of the most memorable scenes she shot for it.
Do YOU think Michael has gotten work done to her face? Hit the flip for more of her.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.