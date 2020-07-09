Future Page-Turner: Mariah Carey Writes A Heartfelt Message Announcing She’s Officially Finished Writing Her Memoir

Just a few months after it was revealed that Mariah Carey had a book in the works, the singer revealed that her memoir is complete.

Back in April, Carey’s rep confirmed to Page Six that she was writing a memoir, with a source saying she was “looking inward” since disclosing her bipolar disorder to People magazine had been so freeing.

“There were very few people in her circle who knew [she was bipolar]. It was a very personal decision for her. She’s been on and off medication since she was diagnosed,” the source revealed. “There was a small group of people who really cared for her, personally. They gradually left. There were a lot of issues. It was so layered. It was very, very bad,” a source said.

Now, the iconic artist has revealed to fans that she has completed working on her memoir.

“It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir,” Carey began in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday. “I want to tell the story of the moments – The ups and downs, the triumps and traumas, the debacles and the dreams, that contributed to the person I am today.”

Mariah ended her statement about the memoir saying the following:

“Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit.”

Mariah Carey worked on the memoir with Michaela Angela Davis and it will be published under Andy Cohen’s book imprint. As of now, there’s no information regarding a release date.