SMH: Detroit Rapper Obie Trice Sentenced To 90 Days In Jail After Accidentally Shooting His Girlfriend’s Son

Detroit rapper Obie Trice is going to serve jail time for shooting a man at his home last year.

According to reports from WDIV-TV Local 4 in Detroit on Wednesday, July 8, the 42-year-old will serve 90 days behind bars for shooting a man in the groin during an argument that happened in his home in Commerce Township, Michigan in December of 2019.

Trice was arrested on the day the shooting occurred, initially being charged with aggravated felony assault of a family member with a gun and contempt of court for violating a protective order. Later, he was formally charged with a misdemeanor of possession of an unregistered firearm in connection to the shooting. The man shot by Obie Trice is the son of his 40-year-old girlfriend, whom he was living with at the time.

Cops were called to the rapper’s home after neighbors heard someone screaming that they had been shot. Police spoke with Trice and his girlfriend, which is when she told authorities they got into a heated argument. The woman’s son reportedly got in the middle of the fight, which is when the gun was apparently accidentally discharged. The bullet ended up hitting him in his groin.

The teen was granted an order of protection against the rapper four days after the shooting, which is in effect until the end of this year.