If You Care: SZA Denied Crowning Herself ‘Queen Of R&B’ But Here’s What’s Still FISHY About It…

SZA is clapping back after fans were collectively confused by her referring to herself as ‘the queen of R&B’ in a recent interview. The singer spoke with Wonderland magazine and per the quote, SZA herself said in the interview that people are calling her the Queen of the R&B genre, but she doesn’t want the title.

Fans responded by asking SZA “who is calling you a Queen of R&B????

Welp, in her response SZA said she was referring to a “Rolling Stones” cover in the quote in the now-deleted article. She also used Breonna Taylor and Elijah Mcclain’s names in hashtags, quickly scurrying from the topic. The following comment is what SZA wrote under a post on The Shade Room’s Instagram:

“Uhhh I was talking about a public Rolling Stones cover click bait title? Never self proclaimed. Lol just didn’t like the title…for this exact reason. God Bless tho. #arrestthecopswhokilledbreonnataylor !!! GO OVER ON MY STORY AND SIGN THE PETITION FOR #elijahmcclain’

The article has since been deleted from Wonderland’s site, but we found the cached version of the story, and there’s no mention of a ‘Rolling Stone cover.’ Here is the long quote:

““It’s like the only genre that we’re allowed to own is R&B and soul, and even then you might get bumped outta that category by somebody with fairer skin and a better marketing team. But I can’t pretend it’s not exciting to see someone who isn’t black execute so exceptionally well. It’s mystifying; the soul is an energy. Like Nai Palm from Hiatus Kaiyote, she’s a f**king force to be reckoned with. She’s one of my favourite voices of soul right now, next to Ari Lennox. R&B is too fickle. I spent too much time growing up on just as much Imogen Heap, and listening to Comfort Eagle by Cake and vibing for people to call me a ‘queen of R&B’. Why can’t I just be a queen, period?””

If she did or didn’t say it, does it really matter that much to lie? And not to mention to the Breonna Taylor and Elijah Mcclain hashtags…what do YOU think about all of this?