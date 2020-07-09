Who Said That? SZA Said People Refer To Her As The ‘Queen Of R&B’ And Sparked Confusion

SZA’s comments from a recent interview with Wonderland magazine are causing quite a stir online, and no, she isn’t “canceled”, but fans are laughing out loud at the accusation that she’s the “Queen of R&B.” SZA herself says in the interview that people are calling her the Queen of the R&B genre, but she doesn’t want the title.

“I spent too much time growing up on just as much Imogen Heap, and listening to Comfort Eagle by Cake and vibing for people to call me a ‘queen of R&B’. Why can’t I just be a queen, period?”

SZA’s dismay with being boxed in as an artist is understood, but in reference to being the Queen of R&B fans are wondering out loud, “who called her that?”

Who called her that https://t.co/GoQPDIsweD — Suge Bright (@BRedLove) July 9, 2020

A tweet with the 'Queen of R&B' quote from an SZA fan account has made it's was around twitter and music lovers are questioning if the singer just made up the title to flatter herself.

“Who calling SZA the queen of R&B?” reads a Tweet.

Who calling SZA the queen of R&B? pic.twitter.com/D6EOqbyhdB — Speak for yourself at all times (@c_drew_) July 9, 2020

SZA the queen of what, now? — Suavologist (@Deh_Bone_Air) July 9, 2020

Are YOU calling SZA the queen of R&B? Hit the flip for more reactions.