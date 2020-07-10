It Was Good Until It Wasn’t: Peep Kehlani’s Brand New Black & White Visual for “Bad News” [Video]

Beside the fact that she already makes great music, Kehlani has been expanding her horizons during this quarantine and DIY-ing just about every aspect of her releases. After shooting her own music video for “Toxic” on her laptop while drunk off wine one night, the singer has been working on visuals for other songs off of her latest release, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t.

The latest video to come from Kehlani’s directing alter-ego Hyphy Williams is for “Bad News,” which is a simple black and white visual featuring the star wearing a wedding dress. Just like the past videos for “F&MU,” “Everybody Business,” “Open (Passionate)” and “Toxic,” this new visual is a Honeyshot Production, meaning it was directed by Kehlani and shot by her good friend, Brianna Alysse, who also shot the album cover for It Was Good Until It Wasn’t.

The way things operate are changing every single day, especially in the entertainment world. The creativity that comes out of this quarantine and not being able to do certain things like they’re used to may be the difference between which artists come out on top over the next few years, and which don’t. Either way, one thing is for sure: Kehlani is going to get her content out regardless.

Check out the new video for “Bad News” down below: