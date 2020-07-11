WTF?! Bus Driver Dies After Being Attacked By Passengers Refusing To Wear Masks

People not wanting to wear a damn mask are causing problems all across the globe.

A group of men in Bayonne, France attacked a local bus driver simply because he asked them to wear masks. According to a report from the Guardian, the 59-year-old bus driver, Philippe Monguillot, died later that week after being declared brain dead.

The senseless attack happened on Sunday, when Monguillot refused to let a group of passengers on the bus because they were not wearing face masks. The four men–three of whom were not wearing masks–proceeded to attack Monguillot before fleeing back to one of their apartments.

After the attack, Monguillot was pronounced brain dead on Tuesday and on Friday, he died.

Now, French prosecutors have charged two of the men with attempted murder. The other two were charged with “non-assistance to a person in danger” and one was charged with “attempting to hide a suspect.”

“There were insults and then shoving. The bus driver was pushed out of the bus. Two individuals then violently kicked and punched the upper part of his body, including his head,” assistant prosecutor Marc Mariee said during a press conference.

Monguillot left behind his wife and three children and his death has prompted outrage and protests within the community. On Wednesday, his family, fellow bus drivers, and protesters marched from the bus stop where the attack took place.