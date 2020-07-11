Florida woman calls Black woman "good little slave" for wearing COVID mask
Pinche Kareñ: Florida Woman Calls Black Woman A “Good Little Slave” For Wearing COVID-19 Mask, Claims To Be Mexican [Video]
Here’s a little caucasity audacity mixed with lies and cultural appropriation. It’s like a bigotry buffet. Grab a little of whatever you like.
According to a TMZ report, a Black woman in Florida was called a “good little slave” by another woman as they were waiting for the bus. The racist quip was spewed because the Black woman was, wait for it…putting on her COVID-19 protective mask. Because, ya know, we’re in a pandemic that is killing people.
It all popped off in Pasco County, Florida where it is mandated that people wear masks when entering enclosed spaces like, for example, a bus. For some reason, the act of seeing another person wearing a mask set Kareñ off and she just couldn’t help but run her spaghetti-thin lips to shoot off the offensive slur. In front of her children, no less.
When the Black woman called her out on video, the Kareñ tried to justify her words by saying that she’s Mexican…
Right.
Peep the Instagram post that the attacked woman posted.
View this post on Instagram
Back story to the video: I’m waiting at the bus stop this woman is sitting on the ground behind the bench with her three kids. She asked me if I’ve seen the bus pass. I said no that if i see the bus id let her know. She then asks if I know what time the bus comes, I said once every hour. She then says “no it’s every thirty minutes.” I said okay. #Karen then proceeded to call dispatch to ask where the bus comes and while she’s on the phone says “this little girl said it comes once an hour.” She gets off the phone right as my mom calls me. As I’m on the phone and the bus is pulling up #Karen comes up to me an say in a nasty ass tone “I called they said it’s every 30minutes” so i said “okay, I’ve lived here 20 years it’s always been once an hour but okay” I then hang up the phone with my mom. As the bus pulls to a stop I go to put on my mask because #pascocounty has a #maskmandate and this woman proceeds to tell me “that’s right be a good little slave.” And that’s when I start recording and she claims to be Mexican as if that can absolve her. Regardless of the connotation in which she meant the word slave you do not ever call a black or brown person a slave. Ever. She could’ve chosen any other word. But deliberately chose #slave . All because I said the bus comes once every hour. And she felt the need to correct me. #KarenStrikesAgain #karensgoingwilder #blacklivesmatter✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 #dontcallmeaslave #racistkaren #thisisamerica
Like many of us, “Meg” is sick and tired of the bulls#!t.
View this post on Instagram
Every fucking day. It’s annoying and exhausting. It’s not complimentary. Explain to me how a name is white? Explain how I look like a religion? Why is my ability to speak articulately a surprise? Why is my hair beautiful “for a colored girl” and not just beautiful? What is “black black” I’ve kept my mouth shut and my head down for so long and I’m so sick of it. #tiredofthebullshit #woc #everydayracism #microaggressions #iwontbesilent
We feel you, Meg. We absolutely do. Also, f**k Florida. SMH.
