Still Going Strong: Lauren & Cameron Bring Their ‘Love Is Blind’ Bond To Mexico For A Baecation

Another day, another Lauren and Cameron slay.

America’s IT reality TV couple is currently on a super sweet baecation that’s significant to their love story. On the hit Netflix show #LoveIsBlind where they fell in love initially sight unseen, the Hamiltons spent their “proposalmoon” in Mexico at the Grand Velas Riviera Maya resort in Playa Del Carmen.

Now the couple’s back at the location after tying the knot and living happily ever after since 2018.

“We are back in the @grandvelasmaya – the resort where we had our ‘proposalmoon’ after we got engaged on #loveisblind,” Cameron captioned a post of them preparing to take tequila shots. “So many wonderful memories are flooding back being here. I’ve never been anywhere more romantic.”

He also noted that he and his wife as well as the resort staff are social distancing, wearing masks, and sanitizing.

Lauren added on her own page that she’s hype to be back where their love story started — without the camera crew this time.

“Excited to be back where it started for Cam and I on #LoveIsBlind @grandvelasmaya this time with no cameras (except for our own) or crew lol #myvelasexperience,” Lauren captioned a pic.

On Sunday, she added some coupled up pics of herself and Cam on the beach captioned;

“At the end of the day. Your life is yours to live. Do more of what makes YOU happy.”

Yup, these two are still too cute.

Prior to their baecation Lauren and Cameron had a candid convo with The New York Times about tackling tough conversations surrounding race as an interracial couple. Cam, who previously called out fellow white people and asked that they acknowledge their white privilege, said he’s been actively listening to his wife especially as they consider expanding their family in the near future.

“I can’t pretend to understand what it’s like to be black and go through this,” said Cameron. “I ask myself, ‘What is it that I can do to be of service?’ I’m constantly reminded that listening is one thing I always need to practice. Listening and understanding what I can do to help.”

One small thing that Cam does to help his wife when she needs some self-care time is setting up a warm bath for her—multiple trips to their stove and all.

“Lauren likes to take long baths,” Cam said to The New York Times “So I just sort of get that set up in the bathroom for her — maybe put rose petals in the bath and add some bath salts. It’s kind of funny and maybe T.M.I., but our water tank is really small so I have to heat up a ton of water on the stove and run it upstairs. It is a lot of effort but worth it.” Lauren appreciates the effort: “It is super sweet.”

Please excuse me as I currently have a toothache.

Check out more of Lauren and Cameron’s baecation below.

Cameron’s #LoveIsBlind costar Barnet hopped in his comments to throw some fun shade at his pale beach bod; “Is that beach haunted, because I think I just spotted a ghost #DontForgetTheSunscreen 🤣👻,” wrote Barnett.

“#CheeksForWeeks,” Cameron wrote in his wife’s comments under the below pic.