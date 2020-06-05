LoveIsBlind’s Cameron Hamilton Calls Out Fellow White People, Asks Them To Acknowledge White Privilege

“We need to start asking ourselves, well, ‘What can we proactively do to make that change happen?’ he added. “I think one of the first things that we can do is accept that we have white privilege. I think it’s something that people white people get defensive about. Y ou know no one wants to feel like that didn’t earn something but admitting that you have white privilege doesn’t mean that you don’t have challenges in your l ife it just means that your skin color is not a factor in determining what those challenges are so that’s one thing.