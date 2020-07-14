One Wish Granted: Princess Love Dismisses Divorce Papers, Ray J Marriage Still Intact

Princess Love and Ray J are giving matrimony another shot according to a PEOPLE report, the “Love and Hip Hop Star” has filed for a dismissal of divorce papers. PEOPLE reports that Princess, 35, filed a request for dismissal on July 6 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Without commenting directly on the decision to keep their marriage going, a rep for the couple told PEOPLE at the time, “It’s a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation.”

Princess Love originally filed to divorce from Ray back in May. In the month prior, the couple’s issues spilled onto social media with Princess making claims of cheating and abandonment from her husband. The couple even filmed a sitdown style reality show to try to face their problem to no resolve.

Princess Love gave birth t the couple’s second child, a boy, Epik Norwood in December 2009. Their daughter Melody Norwood is 2.

Are you surprised by Princess’ decision to pull the divorce papers?