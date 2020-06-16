Do Better: Ray J & Princess Love Sued Over Failure To Pay $20,000 Finder’s Fee For Lost Dog

Ray J and Princess Love have had their fair share of up and downs in their relationship, which has played out in the public eye every step of the way. Princess Love previously professed that she doesn’t love the serial entrepreneur anymore and filed for divorce at the beginning of May. Even though they are trying to go their separate ways, they’ll have to come back together at least one more time to handle some unfinished business. According to reports from TMZ, the doomed couple will have to appear in court over a lawsuit brought against the duo for an unpaid finder’s fee for their dog Boogati.

The estranged couple is being sued by Eddie Macione, who claims he found their lost dog, Boogati, but hasn’t seen a dime of the $20,000 reward he says they were offering. According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Macione claims he found the pup wandering Woodland Hills in early April 2019 with no identification tags. Macione says he cared for the dog for weeks until he saw our story about Ray J and Princess dangling $20K for Boogati’s return, no questions asked. The next day he says he called the number listed on the reward postings and returned the pooch.

Eddie also claims that the couple tried to use their fame to scare him into leaving them alone about the $20,000, but he won’t budge. He is seeking the $20Kplus damages for the whole ordeal.