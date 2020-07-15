Yiiikes: Summer Walker Pulls Up Tweets To Accuse Chrissy Teigen Of Being In Jeffrey Epstein’s “Pedo Ring”

What’s happening here?!

Singer Summer Walker is pointing the finger in shame at Chrissy Teigen because she apparently thinks Teigen is a pedophile. Summer called out Teigen online last night after chatter about Chrissy allegedly having ties to Jeffery Epstein began to circulate the internet.

Teigen was questioned by the public after her name was said to have appeared on flight logs belonging to Jeffrey Epstein, along with other celebrities and politicians—including John Legend, however, according to Reuters, there is no truth to the accusations.

Unfortunately, before she could fact check, Summer Walker joined in on the flood of folks coming for Chrissy’s neck over an old “Toddlers and Tiara’s” tweet where Chrissy was said to be joking. The conspiracy theorists claim that Chrissy’s tweets are evidence she’s somehow linked to Epstein, the disgraced reported pedophile, child rapist, and sex trafficker who “committed suicide” in his jail cell in August 2019.

Yiiiikes! Chrissy has deleted over 60,000 tweets and says she’s “worried” for her family after the uproar. So far, Summer has not removed her post calling Chrissy out.