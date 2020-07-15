Jesus Take The Wheel: Michigan Man Fatally Shot By Deputy After Stabbing Fellow Customer Who Asked Him To Wear A Mask

Wearing a mask to help protect the people around you really shouldn’t be causing this many problems.

When a 43-year-old man in Michigan man was asked by a fellow customer to wear a mask, he responded by stabbing him.

The man, identified as Ernest Ruis, was asked to leave the place of business and told he would not receive service prior to carrying out the stabbing. Later, he ended up wielding his knife at a deputy and, consequently, getting shot, which led to him ultimately dying at a nearby hospital.

According to reports from NBC News, Ruis was at the Quality Dairy shop in Windsor Township when a 77-year-old man asked him to put on a mask. At this point is when the store chose not to serve Ruis at all, asking him to leave. Ruis then stabbed the elderly man before leaving the scene.

Local authorities were made aware of Ruis’ car and license plate number info, so shortly after the stabbing, Ruis was pulled over by an Eaton County Sheriff’s deputy. According to a Michigan State Police rep, Ruis “immediately” exited the vehicle and began walking toward the deputy “with a knife in hand to attack the deputy.”

While the rep claims the deputy attempted to keep distance from Ruis at first by backing up, he “subsequently shot and injured the suspect.” He was taken to a nearby hospital, but Ruis ended up dying in surgery. In graphic video of the incident shared by both departments, the deputy can be heard telling Ruis to drop his weapon multiple times.

Luckily, the 77-year-old man who was stabbed by Ruis is expected to recover. The deputy who shot Ruis has been placed on administrative leave.