So Sad: Nicole Thea’s Family Reveals The Pregnant Youtube Star’s Presumed Cause Of Death

Youtube star Nicole Thea tragically passed away earlier this month, shocking her fans around the world. Now, her family has revealed the cause of death pending the official autopsy report.

The 24-year-old was eight months pregnant when she tragically died unexpectedly. According to reports from the Daily Mail, her family believes she and her unborn son died due to a “massive heart attack.”

“She had it in her house and she was telling her partner that she had pains in her chest and her back,” her uncle, Charles Murray, told the outlet. “She was a dancer and we don’t think she had any underlying health problems. It is terrible — but we won’t know for sure until we have the post-mortem.”

The UK-based YouTube personality was best known most recently for posting videos documenting her journey through her pregnancy.

Thea’s mother was the one to first share news of her death on Sunday, sharing an Instagram post to Nicole’s nearly 200,000 followers:

“To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and [her partner] Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning,” she wrote. “As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened,” she continued. “Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven.”

As previously stated, we’ll have to wait for an official autopsy report to confirm the final cause of death for Thea.

Rest In Peace, Nicole.