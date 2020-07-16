SMH: QC’s CEO Pee Thomas Responds To Migos Malpractice Lawsuit Claiming They Were ‘Cheated Out Of Millions’ By The Label

There’s trouble in paradise for the Migos and their record label, Quality Control.

On Wednesday, news broke that the Atlanta rap trio filed a lawsuit against their attorney after they were cheated out of “millions of dollars.” The lawsuit cites a conflict of interest between Migos and their attorney, Damien Granderson, who also represents their label, Quality Control Music. According to reports from Variety, Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo say the attorney “abused his position of trust as Migos’ fiduciary from the moment he was retained as Migos’ lawyer.”

Now, the CEO of QC, Pierre “Pee” Thomas, has responded to the lawsuit, which also accuses him of professional malpractice and unjust enrichment, with a lengthy Instagram post.

Within his post, Pee responds to the group’s claims by criticizing their timing, as it arrives just a few days after the tragic death of rapper Marlo, who was also signed to the label. He also emphasizes that he refuses to allow these accusations to tarnish Quality Control’s reputation.

“It is unfortunate that the same people that we have worked hard for, provided opportunities for, and championed for are now alleging that we have participated in any kind of immoral or unfair business practices or took advantage of them and their careers, especially while we are dealing with the death of an artist on our label that was dear to us,” Thomas wrote. ” It is hard enough to be fighting and battling with corporations and the powers that be, I am not doing it with those who I consider family. I love my artists and I love my team. Everyone has their own lawyers. I understand in this business that you are not always going to end with the people you started with. I say that to say, I am not forcing anybody to be in business with us that has a problem and cannot communicate and does not want to work as a unit. Everything is negotiable.”

As of now, the Migos have not expanded on their lawsuit or responded to Pee’s Instagram post.